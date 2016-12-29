Marigold's team of clinicians, data scientists, and engineers are thankful for the support of:
We combine the relatability of peer support groups with clinical mental health and substance use care.
Built to Integrate with Existing Behavioral Health Providers.
Use Cases Include: Increasing Retention in Opioid MAT & Reducing Utilization in High-Risk BH Patients
Accessible, on-demand, & stigma-free support for Patients.
A drastic reduction in barriers to care.
Patients can access text-based support groups of 5-10 via app 24/7.
Personalized, culturally competent support for each individual, reaching those who are at the highest risk and least likely to engage in care consistently.
Increased Efficiency & Real-time Monitoring for Providers.
Peers generate touchpoints to make the work of a care team easier.
Groups are moderated by existing care managers and peer support specialists, who can directly administer billable diagnostic forms and deliver other digital content to patients when they need it most.
7-10x Care Team Capacity with Novel AI for Systems
Use a novel, high-fidelity dataset to passively monitor patients in the community.
Marigold's technology flags clinically relevant sentiment in chats so moderators don't read every text. Sentiment analysis allows triaging of outreach, consistent monitoring, and proactive care. Tools adapt to the unique jargon and outcomes with different populations, fine-tuning treatment to define new best practices.
We're partnering with innovative health plans & behavioral health providers as early adopters.
Our platform is currently live at select sites.